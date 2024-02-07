What Is French Roast Coffee And What Does It Taste Like?

Coffee is a complex beverage. From the bean sourcing to the preparation of the brew, lots of work goes into an aromatic cup. And a process that gets special emphasis is roasting. This heating process is crucial to unlocking the bean's aroma and flavor, turning green beans into an extraordinary brew.

As with other aspects of coffee processing, the roasting stage can take on a variety of possibilities. The beans are heated to over a dozen different possible degrees, each of which exhibits its own unique attribute. And few roasts get any bolder than the French roast, a style heated for a long and hot duration. This roast type brings out the most intense, dark flavors present in coffee. Tartness is no longer present, instead replaced with smoky, sweet, and bitter notes. On occasion, the coffee may even exhibit charred flavors. While it won't convey the intricacies of the coffee's origin, it'll nonetheless yield a deliciously brewed cup. Plus, its bold, strong flavor makes especially tasty drinks with milk and sugar additions.