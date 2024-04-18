12 Tips You Need For Recreating Starbucks Drinks At Home

If you've ever watched baristas at Starbucks prepare drinks with seemingly second-nature ease, you may have wondered how they manage it. With such an extensive menu, the memorization alone feels monumental. However, one of the first things you learn as a Starbucks barista is that the drinks and their recipes follow a well-defined pattern. This pattern makes it easy for baristas to learn new drinks as they are introduced to the menu throughout the seasons, and it also helps them work quickly behind the bar and at the Frappuccino blender. Although these sequences become second nature to baristas over time, they may seem like an entirely different language if you've never worn the green apron.

I frequently see people on social media believing they are leaking Starbucks recipes, when in reality, all that's being released are recipe cards that are easy to figure out if you know a few simple concepts. In many cases, paying close attention to the different components of a drink right in the Starbucks app will tell you almost everything you need to know about what is actually in a drink. From there, it's all about making the right choices with your ingredients. So, if you're hoping to save a bit of cash and learn how to make Starbucks-quality — and sometimes even better — drinks right in your kitchen, I have a few tricks tucked away in my apron as a former Starbucks barista.