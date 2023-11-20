Sugary, Sour Fun Dip Is The Final Touch On Copycat Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccinos

Some folks head to Starbucks for their essential daily dose of caffeine, but plenty of others prefer to indulge in the sweeter side of the coffee chain's selections. While there's certainly no shortage of decadent, dessert-worthy beverages available at Starbucks on any given day (especially if one knows their way around the Starbucks "secret menu"), the chain's more elusive creations tend to garner the most hype. Case in point? The mythical Unicorn Frappuccino.

Debuted in April 2017, at the height of the social media-driven "unicorn food" era, the colorful, cotton candy-hued concoction was made available at Starbucks locations for just five days. However, according to reports from Starbucks baristas at the time, the sugary sip outsold many stores' supplies much sooner than that. The fleeting nature of the Instagrammable drink has made it all the more coveted among Starbucks' sweet-treat connoisseurs, and though the Unicorn Frappuccino is unlikely to make an official comeback anytime soon, it is possible to whip up your own version at home.

Thanks to writer Jake Vigliotti over at Mashed, we're now privy to some of the secrets behind the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino, including this unexpected key ingredient: sugary, sour Fun Dip. Yes, the powdered treat that resembles instant Kool-Aid mix is a must-have addition when making a copycat version of the fabled beverage, so you may want to stop by a candy store before attempting to DIY the drink.