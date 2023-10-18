Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino?

The "Unicorn food," era now seems like a distant memory, a brief collective frenzy when the online world was obsessed with rainbow colored bagels, and no item defined that era like the Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino. The sugar-drenched trend ironically started with a health and wellness blogger who was using natural dyes like beetroot to add color to food, but it quickly spun out into cakes, ice creams, and lattes that seemed more fitting for the exuberant and colorful displays. It was the quintessential social-media-driven food hype explosion, with the products driven more by aesthetics than actual taste. Brands were quick to jump on board the fad, and Starbucks' frap, which used sweet pink powder, mango syrup, and sour blue drizzle to create the effect, became, by far, the most popular. It was a limited time product, with the promotion running only five days, and after it was gone we never saw it again. So why didn't such a popular product ever get a comeback?

There isn't one clear answer, but it seems to be a combination of a few factors. The first is that the Unicorn Frappuccino was notoriously difficult for baristas to make, and the second is that it apparently just didn't taste very good. The Unicorn Frappuccino was credited with boosting Starbucks sales significantly during its run, and more "creative," drinks were to follow, but the company would choose to debut new creations each time instead of returning to the unicorn original.