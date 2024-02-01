How Much Is Actually In One Pump Of Starbucks Syrup?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you order a custom drink at Starbucks, they don't use the usual measurements like ounces or tablespoons for their syrups. Instead, they use something called a "pump." This might leave you wondering how much syrup goes into your drink with each pump, especially if you're trying to watch your calories.

When we talk about "a pump of syrup," it's exactly how it sounds: each pump is one downward press on the syrup bottle's pumping head. Unfortunately, we couldn't find any official information from Starbucks on how much syrup each pump actually gives you.

However, according to StarbMag, it turns out that there are two kinds of pumps at a Starbucks bar. One is for cold drinks like Frappuccinos, and it gives about ¼ ounce, which is equal to ½ tablespoon of syrup per pump. So, if you order a caramel frappuccino with 3 pumps of caramel syrup, you'll have a total of 1½ tablespoons of syrup in your drink. The other pump is for hot drinks and is a bit bigger, giving up to ½ ounce, or a full tablespoon, of syrup per pump. By this measurement, a standard cinnamon dolce latte with 4 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup contains up to 4 tablespoons of syrup!