How Much Is Actually In One Pump Of Starbucks Syrup?
When you order a custom drink at Starbucks, they don't use the usual measurements like ounces or tablespoons for their syrups. Instead, they use something called a "pump." This might leave you wondering how much syrup goes into your drink with each pump, especially if you're trying to watch your calories.
When we talk about "a pump of syrup," it's exactly how it sounds: each pump is one downward press on the syrup bottle's pumping head. Unfortunately, we couldn't find any official information from Starbucks on how much syrup each pump actually gives you.
However, according to StarbMag, it turns out that there are two kinds of pumps at a Starbucks bar. One is for cold drinks like Frappuccinos, and it gives about ¼ ounce, which is equal to ½ tablespoon of syrup per pump. So, if you order a caramel frappuccino with 3 pumps of caramel syrup, you'll have a total of 1½ tablespoons of syrup in your drink. The other pump is for hot drinks and is a bit bigger, giving up to ½ ounce, or a full tablespoon, of syrup per pump. By this measurement, a standard cinnamon dolce latte with 4 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup contains up to 4 tablespoons of syrup!
You can also have Starbucks syrups and pump bottles at home
If you're a die-hard Starbucks fan, you've probably considered trying to recreate Starbucks drinks at home. Not only to save some cash but also for the convenience. Luckily, Starbucks has you covered. They don't just sell the syrups they use in their store beverages, but they also offer pump bottles for sale, too! With these in your kitchen, you can follow popular Starbucks recipes and come pretty close to enjoying the same flavors you love from Starbucks.
Customers who have purchased and used Starbucks' syrup pump bottles have found that they dispense about a tablespoon of syrup (½ ounce) with each pump — very similar to the cold bar pumps. You can use these to craft cold drinks at home.
However, if you're into making hot drinks and would like the smaller hot bar pumps Starbucks uses, it doesn't look like Starbucks has those on offer (that we know of). You can find third-party pumps available online that dispense ½ tablespoon of syrup (¼ ounce) per pump though, so all you need to do is twist one onto the top of your Starbucks syrup bottle, and you're good to go!