We Tried Starbucks' At-Home Creamers And This Was Our Favorite

The coffee creamer selection at your local grocery store is undoubtedly as extensive as it is at mine. Any big box grocer worth its salt is going to have seasonal selections and permanent flavors to create a huge range of coffees. With everything from the classic Coffee mate, to more expensive variations that utilize plant-based milk, there's a coffee creamer for nearly everyone.

Admittedly, I've tried a variety of creamers and brands, testing out various pumpkin spice versions during the fall, and enduring failed coffee experiments as I attempted to identify some of my favorite flavor preferences. Not to mention the many coffee rituals I've enjoyed, including making homemade creamer for a period of time to find that perfect cup of Joe.

While I still remain on the hunt, I've found that Starbucks coffee creamers are some of my favorites. I put three of these creamers to the test, comparing them against one another to determine the best. Here's how they match up.