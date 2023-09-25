16 Grocery Store Pumpkin Spice Creamers, Ranked
The transition between seasons brings its own set of cherished markers. As autumn unfurls, we look forward to apple orchards coming alive, leaves crunching underfoot, and, for many, the surge of pumpkin-themed food items in grocery aisles. Beyond the classic pumpkin pie, specialty coffee creamers have carved a niche for themselves. Pumpkin spice undeniably dominates as the quintessential coffee flavor each fall, with many creamer brands presenting unique renditions.
Curious to find the cream of the crop, we sampled the latest offerings, evaluating them on their pumpkin flavor, overall taste, texture, and nutritional content. Our exploration led us through a spectrum of tastes, from intensely sweet to robustly spiced, capturing the essence of autumn in each sip. We found that it is the rare creamer that captured both that pumpkin taste and a burst of spice. All of our sampling was done on shaken espresso over ice with caramel drizzle on the cup and the creamer acting as a cold foam. This allowed us to get that taste of creamer on its own, as well as how it swirled in with our coffee.
16. Nut Pods Pumpkin Spice Creamer
Nut Pods, a popular choice among those looking for healthier, dairy-free alternatives, piqued our anticipation, especially with its pumpkin variant. Yet, upon tasting, our expectations took a bit of a detour. The pumpkin essence seemed overshadowed by the pronounced coconut flavor, and for those who appreciate the tropical notes of coconut, this might be a pleasant surprise, but when seeking the autumnal warmth of pumpkin flavor, it felt misplaced.
In terms of the overall flavor, this just didn't hit the mark for us. We found that the pumpkin and coconut became tangled, resulting in a flavor that didn't resonate well with our taste buds. On the brighter side, texture-wise, the Nut Pods Pumpkin Creamer is commendable, especially in its frothing ability.
The nutrition label is where Nut Pods shines. A serving carries a mere ten calories and a solitary gram of fat, and nothing for sugars or carbs, which, in the world of creamers, is impressive. With water as its primary component, followed by coconut cream, it leans heavily into its plant-based ethos.
15. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Non-Dairy Almond Milk & Oatmilk
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Non-Dairy Almond Milk & Oatmilk has a noticeable absence of the pumpkin flavor. The scent, too, is not its strongest suit. Flavor-wise, while it carries a particular sweetness, it doesn't necessarily translate to an enjoyable taste, especially when benchmarked against other products in the market. One might argue there are better alternatives available for those in pursuit of a genuine pumpkin spice experience.
Texture, a vital aspect of any beverage additive, seems to falter as time progresses. After resting atop a drink for a while, it undergoes a transformation, resulting in an unusual foam-like consistency that might not appeal to all. For nutrition, the blend is relatively light, with 30 calories per serving, accompanied by 1 gram of fat, 5 grams of carbohydrates, and 5 grams of sugar. The base is primarily oat and almond milk, enriched with coconut oil.
14. Silk Pumpkin Spice Dairy-Free Almond Milk Coffee Creamer
Silk's Pumpkin Spice Dairy-Free Almond Milk Coffee Creamer doesn't have a whole lot of pumpkin flavor but focuses more on the spice part of pumpkin spice. We noticed an artificial undertone to its sweetness with a slightly peculiar aftertaste. It's a departure from the brand's other offerings, for instance, the oatmeal cookie variant, which we enjoy quite a lot, especially compared to this offering.
In the texture department, this creamer earns its stripes. It froths up commendably with a light tan hue, and this attribute, coupled with its seamless blend into beverages, might endear it to those who prize texture and appearance in their morning cup.
From a nutrition standpoint, Silk keeps things relatively light. With just 25 calories per serving, this creamer also contains 1 gram of fat, 4 grams of carbs, and an equal measure of sugar. The ingredient list is spearheaded by almond milk, affirming its dairy-free status.
13. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Given Starbucks's long-standing association with the beloved pumpkin spice latte, one might expect a robust pumpkin flavor to shine through in a creamer based on the popular drink. However, the reality paints a somewhat different picture. The pumpkin taste is notably muted, almost bordering on absent.
The creamer is primarily sweet and doesn't really feel like a festive offering that feels like something you might order and enjoy from a cafe. The texture doesn't add much redemption, either. It tends to be on the thinner side, and frothing it up to get that barista-style foam is challenging.
A closer inspection of the ingredient list reveals nonfat milk, sugar, heavy cream, buttermilk, and vegetable oil, among other ingredients. Intriguingly, despite the widespread association of pumpkin with Starbucks' iconic pumpkin spice latte, there's no mention of pumpkin purée in this creamer. This omission is somewhat perplexing, given the long-standing emphasis on pumpkin as part of Starbucks's PSL in-store syrup formulation for the latte.
12. Good & Gather Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Target's store brand, Good & Gather, offers its own version of pumpkin spice creamer, and it has a noticeable absence of the expected pumpkin flavor. That said, its overall flavor profile is undeniably sweet, perhaps tipping the scales towards being overly so. It might be a delightful treat for those who love sweeter creamers. Yet, if you're specifically looking for a pumpkin spice experience, this doesn't hit the mark. Truly, its flavor, while not reminiscent of pumpkin spice, is still pleasant.
The creamer might disappoint those who love a frothy beverage addition. It tends to remain relatively thin and doesn't froth up well, which could be a downside for those wanting to craft a creamy, frothy latte at home. Its ingredients list reveals that it begins with oat milk, followed by sugar, vegetable oil, and canola oil.
11. Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Barista Blend
While primarily designed as barista milk, Califia Farms's Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Barista Blend's properties and behavior remarkably resemble a creamer's, making it versatile in its application. The pumpkin flavor in this blend is subtle. Unlike many creamers that heavily emphasize sweetness, this oat milk barista blend takes a more nuanced approach. It's restrained in its sweetness, making it an excellent choice for those who prefer a milder flavor profile in their beverages.
Texture, often a significant determinant of a beverage's appeal, is where this blend truly shines. When incorporated directly into a drink, as recommended, the milk melds seamlessly, enhancing the overall mouthfeel and ensuring every sip is a pleasure.
From a nutritional standpoint, considering its primary role as barista milk, the serving size is for a larger portion at eight ounces, while most creamers we reviewed had a serving size of one or two tablespoons. What sets it apart is its ingredient list of recognizable seasonings and, notably, genuine pumpkin purée, which we appreciated.
10. Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Coffee Creamer
Califia Farms's Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Coffee Creamer has a perfectly fall-colored light orange hue. When it comes to taste, the pumpkin flavor feels almost elusive, presenting only an exceptionally light touch of pumpkin.
We found the creamer skews toward the sweet side, but the pumpkin notes and its accompanying spices play a surprisingly subdued role. What stands out more prominently is the almond milk base, which announces itself clearly amidst the medley of flavors. Curiously, while the creamer boasts of containing actual pumpkin purée, this isn't something one can easily discern in the taste profile.
The texture of this creamer might not appeal to everyone. It leans toward the watery side, lacking that creaminess one might look for in their morning brew. Additionally, those who are keen on achieving a frothy finish might find themselves a tad disappointed, as it doesn't whip up into a froth easily.
9. Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Plant-Based Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk
Coffee Mate has a whopping four different pumpkin spice-flavored creamers. The Natural Bliss plant-based one was our least favorite because the flavor was quite subdued, even if there was substantial seasoning. Even still, this plant-based iteration is rather close to its dairy counterpart in terms of flavor. It's a commendable feat, given the challenges often associated with replicating the richness of dairy-based products in a non-dairy format.
This plant-based option boasts a silky-smooth consistency, seamlessly integrating into beverages and enhancing the overall drinking experience. The ingredient list is pretty standard for typical plant-based creamers, though one might raise an eyebrow at including baking soda, an unconventional ingredient in such offerings, there is no odd baking soda flavor present, anyhow.
8. Coffee Mate Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Creamer
In terms of the much sought-after pumpkin flavor, this variant might leave some wanting, but, like the plant-based version, where the pumpkin undertone is somewhat faint, it compensates for in bold spices. Some might find the spiciness a tad overpowering, but we liked it.
On the texture front, Coffee Mate does not disappoint. This creamer froths up splendidly, making it an ideal companion for those coffee moments when you're looking to add a bit of luxurious foaminess to your drink. The Natural Bliss tag associated with this creamer emphasizes a move towards more natural and recognizable ingredients, which is a step in the right direction for those conscious about what goes into their beverages, as this one has a milk base rather than an oil one.
7. Coffee Mate Zero Sugar Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
At first sip, we can't help but notice this one's resemblance to the full-sugar counterpart in terms of flavor. Interestingly, even without sugar, it carries a heightened sense of sweetness — perhaps even slightly more pronounced than expected. This might be delightful for those with an affinity for sweet brews, but some might find it teetering on the edge of being overly sweet. Additionally, we detect a lingering aftertaste, reminiscent of many sugar substitutes, which could be off-putting for some.
We liked the way this creamer integrates seamlessly into your beverage, ensuring a harmonious blend without any traces of separation. But seeing as it was so sweet that it was almost sickly to some people's preferences, we had to place this one in seventh place. Not a bad spot at all, we could just see it being polarizing.
6. Chobani Oat Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Chobani's oat milk creamer is a delightful twist to the traditional pumpkin spice offerings. The pumpkin taste, though not overpowering, is perceptible, but the overarching flavor is reminiscent of a pumpkin spice oatmeal cookie. What's particularly commendable is the absence of any harsh aftertaste, an issue that sometimes plagues plant-based creamers.
In the realm of texture, it froths up well, producing a subtle tan hue that enhances the visual appeal of any coffee concoction. The smooth integration and consistency add to its charm, making every sip a delightful experience. Nutritionally, Chobani strikes a balance. The ingredient list is quite straightforward, with oat blend and cane sugar leading the pack. While there are a few chemical-sounding components, familiar elements like rapeseed oil, natural flavors, and sea salt reassure consumers of its quality. This was certainly our favorite oat milk creamer, but we generally preferred the dairy ones.
5. Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
The pumpkin taste, while present in Coffee Mate's Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer, channels more of a pumpkin cookie vibe than the typical pumpkin pie tastiness. We also taste plenty of spice spices, but they don't overshadow with intensity. Instead, it provides a gentle backdrop, allowing for a mild and tasty experience. This particular creamer froths up beautifully, elevating the coffee-drinking experience. It offers a silky-smooth texture, blending seamlessly with your beverage, which is bound to be a hit with those who love their morning brew with a touch of creaminess.
A peek into its ingredient list might raise a few eyebrows. Beginning with water, sugar, and soybean oil, it then delves into a plethora of other ingredients, many of which might not ring familiar to coffee fans. While natural flavor appears on the list, the absence of pumpkin as an explicit ingredient is noteworthy.
4. International Delight Zero Sugar Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer
When it comes to that critical pumpkin feel, this creamer takes a subtler approach, but it sure compensates with sweetness. Some might find this surprising given its zero sugar claim. The sweetness is pronounced, perhaps even verging on excessive for some palates. It carries a distinct artificial undertone which, while merging decently with coffee, might not be everyone's cup of tea (or coffee, in this case).
The creamer froths almost too enthusiastically, leading to a thicker layer of foam than some might prefer. Depending on individual preferences, this could be a plus or a minus. However, the ingredient list might pause some consumers in their tracks. Starting with water and quickly transitioning to palm oil, the list is full of chemical-sounding names that may not be familiar to the average consumer.
3. Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Coffee Creamer
Dunkin', a name synonymous with morning rituals and beloved brews, offers a Pumpkin Munchkin Coffee Creamer. For those acquainted with the sweetness of Dunkin's pumpkin munchkin donuts, this creamer's flavor profile will come as no surprise. Given its alignment with the sugary profile of a pumpkin munchkin donut, the sweetness seems aptly placed, and it doesn't border on the artificial. The overall flavor is like a sugar rush but in the best way possible. In terms of texture, it froths up effortlessly, blending seamlessly into coffee, and landing itself in third place in the competition.
Dunkin's offering is on par with many of its contemporaries in terms of nutrition. Notably absent, however, is the presence of real pumpkin purée, which we would love to see more often.
2. International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer
We were surprised that the International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer was one of our favorites, but the flavor is robustly pumpkin, surprisingly leaning towards the natural side, considering the creamer's commercial nature. As it melds with coffee, the spices gradually emerge, adding depth and warmth to the drink. However, a notable observation is that this creamer truly shines when stirred directly into coffee. When attempted as a cold foam, its performance was not as stellar.
The creamer boasts a rich thickness and froths up admirably. But herein lies a dichotomy. While its frothiness is a boon for hot beverages like lattes, it can be a double-edged sword for cold foam enthusiasts. The creamer evolves into foam at a brisk pace, a trait that might not be favored by those seeking a sustained cold foam layer.
1. Chobani Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Balancing sweetness, spice, and pumpkin notes can often be a challenging act, but Chobani seems to have mastered this tightrope walk with its offering. There's a harmonious blend where no single flavor overwhelms another, creating a beautifully orchestrated taste profile. It is an excellent option for those seeking a pumpkin creamer that doesn't tilt too heavily on the sugary side.
Texture plays a pivotal role in the overall experience of a creamer, and in this arena, too, Chobani creamer doesn't disappoint. It froths up exceptionally well, adding a velvety touch to coffee. We particularly appreciated how seamlessly it melded with our brew, hanging out just enough to enhance the beverage's body without overshadowing its inherent flavors. It took the coveted No. 1 spot on our list, and you're sure to love it.