The Ideal Grind Size For Successful AeroPress Coffee

Aeropress coffee is brewed by pressing a plunger through coffee grounds and hot water that has been placed into a plastic compartment. The pressure of the plunger helps impart flavor to your morning cup of coffee, resulting in a taste that is different from drip or French press coffee and closer to espresso. The size of the coffee grind matters, however, if you're looking to brew the perfect cup of coffee using this convenient and portable contraption.

Whether you're craving java at your office desk or are planning to take coffee with you to brew during your weekend camping trip, choose finely ground coffee to pour into your Aeropress. Since hot water isn't left to seep through the beans placed inside of the contraption, look to optimize the time you do have brewing your java. Some coffee-making methods call for the use of medium to coarser grinds, but you'll want to reach for finer particles of coffee beans to use with your Aeropress.