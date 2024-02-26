The Price Of Starbucks Syrup Is Allegedly About To Double. Here's What To Know

According to a post on the r/Starbucks subreddit, the cost of bottled syrups is about to double. To be clear, we aren't talking about the commercially bottled Starbucks syrups sold by a variety of retailers for customers to enjoy at home (a four-pack runs for $30.49 on Amazon). We're talking about the official bottles of syrup that Starbucks "partners" use to assemble drinks behind the counter in stores. Starbucks syrups started becoming available for customers to purchase last year in limited quantities and via inquiry only. Fans could stroll into their local store and ask baristas which bottles (if any) they're able to sell to customers based on current store inventory.

Since they first launched, the syrups have sold for about $12 per 33.8 fluid-ounce bottle, which is closer to $14 after tax. Now, the Reddit post depicts what appears to be a photo of an official document or computer screen with company info that bears the bad news: "Beginning 3/18, the price for bottled syrups available for customers to purchase will increase from $12.95 to $24.95." That's nearly a 200% upcharge.

It is yet unclear whether this price increase applies to all Starbucks locations nationwide or just to certain regional markets. It also remains unclear whether this price hike will make individual drinks or extra pumps of syrup more expensive in stores. Starbucks has not responded to Tasting Table's request for confirmation or comment.