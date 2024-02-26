The Price Of Starbucks Syrup Is Allegedly About To Double. Here's What To Know
According to a post on the r/Starbucks subreddit, the cost of bottled syrups is about to double. To be clear, we aren't talking about the commercially bottled Starbucks syrups sold by a variety of retailers for customers to enjoy at home (a four-pack runs for $30.49 on Amazon). We're talking about the official bottles of syrup that Starbucks "partners" use to assemble drinks behind the counter in stores. Starbucks syrups started becoming available for customers to purchase last year in limited quantities and via inquiry only. Fans could stroll into their local store and ask baristas which bottles (if any) they're able to sell to customers based on current store inventory.
Since they first launched, the syrups have sold for about $12 per 33.8 fluid-ounce bottle, which is closer to $14 after tax. Now, the Reddit post depicts what appears to be a photo of an official document or computer screen with company info that bears the bad news: "Beginning 3/18, the price for bottled syrups available for customers to purchase will increase from $12.95 to $24.95." That's nearly a 200% upcharge.
It is yet unclear whether this price increase applies to all Starbucks locations nationwide or just to certain regional markets. It also remains unclear whether this price hike will make individual drinks or extra pumps of syrup more expensive in stores. Starbucks has not responded to Tasting Table's request for confirmation or comment.
Price-gouging putting a not-so-sweet taste in fans' mouths
When the official syrups become available, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, classic, caramel, hazelnut, and cinnamon dolce flavors could be sold to customers (when in stock). Moving forward, only the vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, classic, and caramel flavors will be sold, per the post. The fact that these syrups are only available on customer request makes it tough (impossible?) for any fans looking to stock up before the price increase takes effect.
Budget-conscious syrup-loving Starbucks fans can always turn to the "in case of emergency break glass" solution: DIY. Starbucks' website has posted some syrup recipes for novice baristas to try making at home in the flavors hazelnut, caramel, vanilla, cinnamon dolce, mint, and honey ginger — a wider variety than is available for customers to purchase in stores.
Still, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans aren't happy. The general tone of the Reddit post's comments section ranges from inflation-weary apathy to outrage. Some speculate that Starbucks might be trying to "deter people from depleting stock." Others mention feeling confused at the motivation behind the corporate pricing tactic, reasoning that an increase this extreme is likely to push away a large portion of Starbucks' existing customer base or drive coffee lovers toward competitor brands. Torani, for instance, sells 750ml syrup bottles in a kaleidoscope of flavors for $10.59, and French brand Monin sells 'em for $6.99 (cheaper than a grande iced oat milk latte from a Starbucks in Manhattan).