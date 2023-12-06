Copycat Starbucks Strawberry Merry Cream Blended Cream Frappuccino Recipe

There are a few things that come to mind when we think Christmas: lights, Santa, shopping, and joy (or we'd hope so, anyway). All around the world the holidays are celebrated in the same familiar ways. And yet, Christmas in Japan looks very different from Christmas in America. Not only is Christmas Eve treated like a Valentine's Day (according to Japan Rail Pass), Christmas Day is commonly celebrated around a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. But wait: That seems awfully American, doesn't it? Not so: American KFC locations aren't even open on Christmas Day.

Another indicator of the festive season? Starbucks releasing their highly-anticipated holiday drinks, which usually involve a heavy hand of peppermint, gingerbread, or creme brulée-esque caramel. In other countries, the flavors differ, highlighting the traditions of that culture. The most popular Japanese holiday dessert is a Christmas cake known as kurisumasu keki, which is a light and fluffy sponge cake laden with rich white frosting and fresh strawberries. There, Starbucks' holiday drink is modeled after kurisuasu keki, layered first with blended vanilla cream, then with sugared strawberries, then topped with a rich and fluffy mascarpone cream. The topping is cutely called "merry cream" because it's a special, enriched mixture that completes the tart confection (and like we said, joy is universal).

For a taste of Japan this Christmas, give this copycat version of the Strawberry Merry Cream Blended Cream Frappuccino a try (and make sure to pair it with a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken).