Instant Coffee Creates A Simplified Shaken Espresso Drink Without The Fuss

With all the attention on shaken coffee drinks, it's easy to assume that they're pro-level custom concoctions only attainable from trained baristas. While it's fun to get a perfectly crafted shaken espresso drink handed over the counter with buzzy aplomb, that indulgence isn't always practical. When pressed by time or budget restrictions, take heart: There's a simplified way to make your own at home. It doesn't even involve an espresso machine, and you'll have that icy-cold shaken espresso in hand within minutes.

The secret ingredient for making fuss-free shaken espresso drinks is instant coffee. Before rolling your eyes and imagining the lackluster instant coffees of yesteryear, refresh your knowledge of what's available today. Rather than earlier mass-produced soluble coffee powders, today's freeze-dried and other production methods allow for higher quality and more diverse bean selections. You can even purchase dedicated espresso-style instant coffees or ones made with darker Italian roasts for extra flavor depth.

The process for making shaken espresso beverages with instant coffee follows a similar path as true espresso-based ones, with a major exception for time and effort. Instead of grinding whole beans and using an espresso machine, you'll be creating your iced masterpiece with a stainless steel cocktail shaker and about a teaspoon of instant coffee. With some hot water, ice, and a bit of shaking, you'll have a tasty, simplified shaken espresso drink with very little effort. It's also possible to mimic a genuine Starbucks Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Here's how to take that icy plunge.