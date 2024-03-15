Starbucks' New Brown Sugar Cinnamon Lineup Hits Grocery Store Shelves Just In Time For Spring

As one of the country's, and the world's, most inescapable brands, it's never been easier to get your Starbucks fix on the go. And now an in-store favorite is going to get that much easier to enjoy at home, too. Starbucks' Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso only debuted back in 2021, but it's become such a popular mainstay that it feels like it's been a staple for decades. The drink, which has a more robust coffee flavor than many of Starbucks' more sugary offerings, now regularly gets its own flavored seasonal variations, like last winter's Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. That magic is what Starbucks is trying to capture again, with its new lineup of Brown Sugar Cinnamon products for grocery stores, launching this spring.

The Brown Sugar Cinnamon lineup will feature three products inspired by the taste of the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso: a K-Cup pod, both roast and ground coffee, and a flavored cold brew concentrate, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The new Starbucks products will launch on Monday, March 19, 2024 — the first day of spring — and will be available for a limited time only at nationwide retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Starbucks says that the "subtly sweet brown sugar flavors complement rich notes of baked cinnamon in this balanced seasonal blend that can be enjoyed hot or iced."