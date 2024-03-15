Starbucks' New Brown Sugar Cinnamon Lineup Hits Grocery Store Shelves Just In Time For Spring
As one of the country's, and the world's, most inescapable brands, it's never been easier to get your Starbucks fix on the go. And now an in-store favorite is going to get that much easier to enjoy at home, too. Starbucks' Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso only debuted back in 2021, but it's become such a popular mainstay that it feels like it's been a staple for decades. The drink, which has a more robust coffee flavor than many of Starbucks' more sugary offerings, now regularly gets its own flavored seasonal variations, like last winter's Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. That magic is what Starbucks is trying to capture again, with its new lineup of Brown Sugar Cinnamon products for grocery stores, launching this spring.
The Brown Sugar Cinnamon lineup will feature three products inspired by the taste of the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso: a K-Cup pod, both roast and ground coffee, and a flavored cold brew concentrate, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The new Starbucks products will launch on Monday, March 19, 2024 — the first day of spring — and will be available for a limited time only at nationwide retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Starbucks says that the "subtly sweet brown sugar flavors complement rich notes of baked cinnamon in this balanced seasonal blend that can be enjoyed hot or iced."
Starbucks' new Brown Sugar Cinnamon products join two returning flavors
Each of the new Brown Sugar Cinnamon products consists of flavored coffee with no added milk or oat milk in the cold brew concentrate, so you can customize them however you'd like. With water transforming the concentrate into richly flavored coffee, all you'll need to add is your own favorite oat milk to make the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso yourself. It's even easy to recreate the airy texture of a Starbucks Iced Shaken Espresso at home with a common container you probably already have. The coffee chain's other bottled grocery store offerings, like the bottled Starbucks Pink Drink we tried, have sometimes been just as good if not better than the in-store versions, so the new concentrate could save you quite a few trips to your local store with no drop-off in flavor.
Two returning Starbucks products are joining Brown Sugar Cinnamon on the shelves this spring: the appropriately named Spring Day Blend and the Toasted Coconut Mocha flavored coffee, in both K-Cup pods and roast and ground bags. Starbucks describes the Spring Day coffee as a "wonderfully balanced and smooth medium-roast coffee with notes of dusted cocoa and dried fruit," while the Toasted Coconut Mocha is exactly what it sounds like: a tasty mix of coconut and chocolate flavors. So, even if Brown Sugar Cinnamon isn't your favorite, Starbucks has a few other great flavors at the grocery store this spring.