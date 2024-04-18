Cometeer Coffee Is Convenient To Make But Has More Flash Than Flavor

If you've spent any time on the coffee side of TikTok or other social media platforms, there's a chance you've heard of Cometeer. This coffee company aims to deliver coffee from some of the country's top roasters to the masses with easy subscription boxes. Its coffee pod prep simplifies preparing great coffee, requiring no expensive equipment or an investment of time.

I have several years of background as a professional barista, and although I tend to be more of an espresso drinker, my husband prefers black coffee, so there was a time when we subscribed to Cometeer quite regularly. A box would appear at our door, we'd unpack it, and it would hang out in our freezer until we were ready to use it. So, I had some familiarity with the brand as a customer before jumping into this review with a critical eye.

To sample the product, Cometeer sent me a mixed curated box with a carton of light roast, two medium roasts, and one dark roast. The coffees come from George Howell, Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and Houseplant Coffee. To test each out, I enjoyed them as hot black coffee and then mixed them with some sweetened condensed milk that I regularly use as a creamer. When reviewing the final result, I considered the flavor, body, and aroma of each coffee.

My review is made from first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer and distributor.