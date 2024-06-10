Café Bustelo Is Launching A Brand New Line Of Iced Coffee In 3 Flavors

Your local grocery is probably already overflowing with options for pre-made iced coffee, and now that shelf is about to get a little more crowded with a new offering from a familiar face: Café Bustelo. The brand has been around since the first Bustelo Coffee Roasters was opened by a Spanish immigrant in 1928, making it much older than some of its iced coffee competitors like Starbucks and La Columbe.

Unlike so many American coffee brands, which first chased common drip or pour-over styles before moving on to offer store-bought iced coffee options, Café Bustelo has primarily served Latin American communities, specializing in the stronger espresso style coffee that's popular in Spanish-speaking countries like Cuba and Puerto Rico. And that unique style and heritage is reflected in its new ready-to-drink offerings. Café Bustelo will be bringing three flavors of its espresso style iced coffees to stores this summer, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table.

Eduardo S. Merino, the Senior Brand Manager of Café Bustelo, says that the new bottled coffee "combines our nearly century-long mastery of coffee with a cold and refreshing taste for an iced coffee that is brand new." The Café Bustelo Espresso Style Iced Coffee will be launching in June 2024 at retailers like Target, Kroger, and Walmart. It will be available in 40-ounce bottles, and can also be found at retailers by using the company's product locator. It's the brand's first-ever attempt to create a specifically cold product.