Add Instant Espresso To Cold Foam For A Dreamy Iced Coffee

Coffee lovers will tell you there's nothing more refreshing than a good glass of iced coffee. However, there's a way to upgrade iced coffee from good to unforgettably dreamy. All you have to do is add a creamy, cold foam to take iced coffee to the next level. What is cold foam, you ask? It's non-fat milk whipped until foamy, like a puff of cloud, but not stiff like whipped cream.

While cold foam usually doesn't taste like coffee or espresso, you can sweeten cold foam with maple syrup or caramel. Baristas can also add pistachio cream and spices. But when you add instant espresso to cold foam, make an easy iced coffee, and top it with the coffee-flavored cold foam, the result might be your best glass of iced coffee yet.

To make espresso-flavored cold foam, Blue Bottle Coffee recommends creating an espresso base by combining a packet of instant espresso with an ounce of water. Then, mix 1 tablespoon of the base with 3 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream and 2 tablespoons of milk. From there, you'll froth your blend until it has doubled in size and pour it over your coffee of choice.