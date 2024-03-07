Why You Should Keep Nescafé Instant Coffee Out Of Your Shopping Cart

There's no doubt that instant coffee is one of life's conveniences. A mug of hot water and a spoon are all that's required to get a quick caffeine buzz, but some jars of instant coffee are harder to love than others. Let's face it, there's nothing worse than dish-water weak coffee or a cup of acidic brew, and even a dollop of homemade vanilla cold foam can't make a bitter mug of joe or glass of iced coffee taste good. In Tasting Table's worst-to-best ranking of coffee brands, one type of coffee was a notable flop: Nescafé's original instant coffee.

The brand anchored our list in position 30 of the 31 coffees rated. Tasters said Nescafé had a bland, uninspired flavor, despite parent company Nestlé's claims that it's the best-selling instant coffee in the world. The spray-dried coffee granules have a toasted grain flavor that's common in instant coffee and lack acid balance.

According to the prices at Amazon, however, the average cost per cup is only about 6 cents, considering a 10.5 ounce jar produces 150 cups — so at least you won't break the bank. Nestlé invented the process for making instant coffee way back in the late 1930s, and perhaps the classic medium roast, Robusta bean product is just not keeping up with current coffee trends.