Nutella set a new standard for sandwich spreads. Its chocolate hazelnut flavor gave the classic and long-reigning peanut butter companies fierce competition and redefined sandwich preferences for many. With most of its popularity in America stemming from ad campaigns in 1999, it is difficult to imagine that Nutella actually has a history that goes back many decades.

Truthfully, Nutella's youthful appearance is because it only became popular in America in recent years. Despite the fact that Nutella hit shelves in America in 1983, it would take more than a decade for it to become widely popular. The sweet spread suddenly took America by storm in the late 2000s and early 2010s after the first celebration of World Nutella Day, which later resulted in a unique American variant of Nutella that tastes different from the original European spread.

Years later, Nutella still maintains its popularity. In 2020, over 11 million Americans ate at least one jar of Nutella, according to Statista. But Nutella's rise to become a beloved phenomenon in America took a long time. Its story can be traced all the way back to a different chocolate hazelnut paste from the days of Napoleon's reign.