This 2-Ingredient Chocolate Soufflé Offers A Spoonful Of Bliss
If you love chocolate desserts and easy-to-make recipes, then you should know about this two-ingredient chocolate soufflé. To make this sweet, gooey treat, all you need is two eggs and ½ cup of Nutella, or a similar chocolate hazelnut spread. Keep in mind that this recipe only makes one serving, so if you're serving multiple people, you'll need to increase these amounts.
Not only does this dessert require very few ingredients, but making it is also quite simple — despite how fancy and intimidating soufflé may seem. Start by separating the eggs into yolks and whites (for this step, we have plenty of hacks that will make separating eggs even easier). Next, add the Nutella to a mixing bowl along with the egg yolks and mix thoroughly. In a separate bowl, use a hand mixer or whisk to whip up the egg whites until they can hold stiff peaks. Make sure not to over-whisk, though, as the whites may separate (if you're willing to add a third ingredient, a small amount of sugar will help prevent this). To bring everything together, fold in about ⅓ of the egg whites into the chocolate-yolk mixture; after mixing, fold in the remaining ⅔.
Finally, pour the mixture into a greased or buttered ramekin and bake for about 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Once this time is up, dig into your chocolatey, silky, ultra-tasty soufflé.
How to serve and garnish your 2-ingredient soufflé
This soufflé is best when served fresh, so you'll want to dig in right away. That said, if you want to garnish your soufflé with anything, make sure your toppings are ready to go when the dessert comes out of the oven. The simplest garnish is also a delicious one: powdered sugar. A light sprinkling will provide some extra sweetness while also giving the dessert a more pleasing appearance. If you want a little more than sugar, whipped cream will also be tasty on top of this soufflé — if you feel like straying from typical whipped cream, try making this honey whipped cream recipe instead.
If you're a big chocolate lover and want even more cocoa flavor in this already chocolate-y dessert (hey, we're not judging), then you can even drizzle hot fudge sauce over the top. Or, if you'd rather add another flavor component, you can whip up a batch of salted caramel sauce for drizzling. If you suspect that these sauces will make the dessert too rich for you, then try pairing the soufflé with some fresh fruit like raspberries or strawberries. Of course, you can also mix and match any of these options — try pairing the whipped cream with the caramel sauce or the chocolate sauce with the berries.