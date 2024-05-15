This 2-Ingredient Chocolate Soufflé Offers A Spoonful Of Bliss

If you love chocolate desserts and easy-to-make recipes, then you should know about this two-ingredient chocolate soufflé. To make this sweet, gooey treat, all you need is two eggs and ½ cup of Nutella, or a similar chocolate hazelnut spread. Keep in mind that this recipe only makes one serving, so if you're serving multiple people, you'll need to increase these amounts.

Not only does this dessert require very few ingredients, but making it is also quite simple — despite how fancy and intimidating soufflé may seem. Start by separating the eggs into yolks and whites (for this step, we have plenty of hacks that will make separating eggs even easier). Next, add the Nutella to a mixing bowl along with the egg yolks and mix thoroughly. In a separate bowl, use a hand mixer or whisk to whip up the egg whites until they can hold stiff peaks. Make sure not to over-whisk, though, as the whites may separate (if you're willing to add a third ingredient, a small amount of sugar will help prevent this). To bring everything together, fold in about ⅓ of the egg whites into the chocolate-yolk mixture; after mixing, fold in the remaining ⅔.

Finally, pour the mixture into a greased or buttered ramekin and bake for about 15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Once this time is up, dig into your chocolatey, silky, ultra-tasty soufflé.