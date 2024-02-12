Keep Things Sweet And Simple With 2-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles

Valentine's Day desserts are arguably the most exciting part of the holiday, but contrary to popular belief, they don't have to be the most complicated. You don't need celebrity chef-level skills to whip up a tasty treat for two and you don't have to travel to specialty stores to find unique ingredients. If you're looking to make chocolate truffles — for Valentine's Day or any special occasion throughout the year — you just need basic know-how in the kitchen and two specific ingredients: milk (condensed or coconut) and chocolate.

How is it possible that such a rich dessert can be made with only two ingredients? You probably know that you shouldn't melt chocolate on its own, as this will likely burn your chunks. But, if you combine the chunks with hot milk, the warmth will melt your chocolate and create a thick, smooth liquid that makes the perfect truffle base. Then, all you have to do is scoop your mixture into balls and set them in the fridge until they harden. Of course, just because you can make delicious truffles with two ingredients doesn't mean you need to stop there. If you want to amp yours up even more, feel free to incorporate a variety of delicious mix-ins, like vanilla extract, peanut butter, instant coffee, and orange zest, or roll your candy in toppings like cocoa powder, powdered sugar, crushed Oreos, and pulverized nuts.