Keep Things Sweet And Simple With 2-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles
Valentine's Day desserts are arguably the most exciting part of the holiday, but contrary to popular belief, they don't have to be the most complicated. You don't need celebrity chef-level skills to whip up a tasty treat for two and you don't have to travel to specialty stores to find unique ingredients. If you're looking to make chocolate truffles — for Valentine's Day or any special occasion throughout the year — you just need basic know-how in the kitchen and two specific ingredients: milk (condensed or coconut) and chocolate.
How is it possible that such a rich dessert can be made with only two ingredients? You probably know that you shouldn't melt chocolate on its own, as this will likely burn your chunks. But, if you combine the chunks with hot milk, the warmth will melt your chocolate and create a thick, smooth liquid that makes the perfect truffle base. Then, all you have to do is scoop your mixture into balls and set them in the fridge until they harden. Of course, just because you can make delicious truffles with two ingredients doesn't mean you need to stop there. If you want to amp yours up even more, feel free to incorporate a variety of delicious mix-ins, like vanilla extract, peanut butter, instant coffee, and orange zest, or roll your candy in toppings like cocoa powder, powdered sugar, crushed Oreos, and pulverized nuts.
Give your truffles plenty of time to chill
There are typically two main types of milk used when making 2-ingredient truffles: condensed and coconut. The former is thick, rich, and sweet, perfect for dessert-making, while the latter is a great substitute if you're following a plant-based diet (plus it brings a delicious coconut flavor). If you want a thicker dairy-free option, however, you can also use the cream at the top of a coconut milk can. When it comes to the chocolate, choose dark or semi-sweet chips or chunks, or cut up your favorite chocolate-only bar. Whichever one you pick, you'll want it chopped up as small as possible for easy melting. And, if you'd rather not sacrifice any of these types of chocolate, you can also simply use cocoa powder.
To heat up your milk, stick a bowl of it in the microwave for about 30 seconds, stopping before it reaches its boiling point. Then, stir in your chocolate ingredient until everything is smooth, cover your mixture, and stick it in the fridge. You want it to solidify but not harden completely, which should take about two hours. Use a cookie scoop to make evenly sized balls, then pop them back in the fridge for at least a few more hours. Before serving, let your truffles warm up for just a few minutes to soften them and bring out their deliciously silky texture.