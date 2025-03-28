20 Cookies From Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best

Aldi is everyone's favorite discount grocer — including my own. It's a go-to for staples, and it carries most of the products that I use on a regular basis — just at a much lower price than other grocery stores. Every time I walk through those automatic doors, I gaze upon the endless selection of cookies and wonder if there are any that are truly worth buying, or if they're all just lackluster interpretations of name-brand treats.

In order to decide, I sampled an array of Aldi-brand cookie options and ranked them from worst to best. I looked at the overall flavor and consistency of the cookie, as well as how well it compared to other cookies of the same type that I've had in the past.