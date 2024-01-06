The 30 Popular Types Of Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

If given the choice of one food to eat for the rest of our lives, we would undoubtedly choose the cookie. There are hundreds of varieties of this confection worldwide, each with different ingredients, textures, and flavors to boot. With all this variety, how could you ever get sick of eating them?

Like other folks, we have very deeply set opinions on the best types of cookies and which ones should be left on the tray for someone else. To rank some of the most popular cookies, we took into account several factors, including taste, texture, and versatility. For us, a great cookie (not just a good one) has both complexity in flavor and consistency and can be enjoyed for just a late-night snack. Here are some of our favorite cookies, as well as those that we would — granted — still eat but not let out a "Wow, this is a really good cookie" afterward.