Review: The Ninja CREAMi Offers Frosty Euphoria, With Some Serious Caveats

You would think that, by the number of bells and whistles on this machine, it would be rather easy to set up and operate. But alas, there is a decent amount of finagling you'll need to do to make sure each of the individual parts on the machine fits in the right spot.

The first thing I had to do was find out how to attach the blade to the top of the cup; this required a lot of back-and-forth with the machine guide and the setup operations flyer that came enclosed in the packaging. It also fit loosely, which made me feel like I was doing something wrong (though the guide told me that this was perfectly okay). Then, the two cups had to be placed inside of one another, like Russian dolls, so that they could be assembled and attached to the machine. A couple of cranks, movement, and "what does this dos" later, and I was able to get the machine up and running.

If I didn't have the operations guide, I would not have been able to set up this machine, let alone make ice cream with it. Other appliances I've worked with in the past (like my KitchenAid stand mixer, which only has lock/unlock and speed knobs) have been a little simpler to operate and set up than this machine. While I think that a decent read-through of the manual before you even pull the machine out of the packaging would be helpful, right off the bat, I could tell that this machine was not built with consumer ease in mind. And if you chose to go rogue, I would assume that it would lead to you breaking part of this very expensive machine.