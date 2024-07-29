What Do The Trader Joe's Takis Dupes Actually Taste Like?
Trader Joe's chip section is frequently dominated by the seasonal picks, but many of the year-round options are worth trying out. One was voted by customers as not only the best Trader Joe's snack but also the best product overall two years in a row — the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. These chips are often referred to as Takis dupes, but have some notable differences from the latter's popular chili and lime flavor, Fuego. Many TJ's fans prefer the store brand over the name brand, while others remain loyal to Takis or don't care for the Trader Joe's version at all.
Of course, not everyone has tried Takis, so let's talk about what the chili and lime chips taste like without the comparison. Essentially, these taste like toasted corn chips with an addictive sour and spicy flavor. They are very lime-forward, so the sourness is one of the first flavors you notice. They have a build up of heat over time with the chili. That hint of chili gets more pronounced the more you eat, but the citrus balances it so they're not overly spicy. They are crunchy and fresh tasting, with a satisfying texture that makes them even more addictive. Though they might have just missed the top spot in our ranking of the best Trader Joe's chips, these chips are still a must-try for any snack lover.
Trader Joe's vs Takis lime and chili chips
Trader Joe's lime and chili corn chips are tasty, sure, but how do they stack up to Takis Fuego? The first notable difference is the flavor profile. You can taste the corn more strongly in Trader Joe's version, with a toasted quality that gives them a distinct edge over Takis. They're less salty, offering a better balance of flavors where the lime and chili complement each other without being overwhelming. In terms of spice, Trader Joe's version is less intense, making them a great option for those who enjoy a milder kick. Takis are spicy — we put them at number nine in our best chip brand ranking while noting they were by far the hottest on the list.
The texture is another area where Trader Joe's shines. Their chips are more crunchy and thicker compared to Takis, providing a satisfying bite that holds up well under the bold seasoning. This combination of better flavor balance and superior texture makes Trader Joe's lime and chili corn chips a standout snack that rivals the popular Takis. Even so, there are those who still prefer Takis, especially when it comes to spice level. If it's spiciness you're after, Takis definitely takes the cake. However, we find the balance, crunch, and more subdued spice of Trader Joe's version to tastier and more accessible than the original.