19 Trader Joe's Chips, Ranked

Since opening in 1958, Trader Joe's has cultivated a reputation for its eclectically flavored and unique snacks. The chip aisle at any TJ's is like a proprietary-branded chip Narnia, with a mess of weird, funky, and freaky combinations to choose from. With so many options, it can be hard to pick the perfect chip for you. That is precisely where I come in.

Rest assured, this guide is crafted by Trader Joe's lovers for Trader Joe's lovers. I looked like I was throwing a massive party, my hands full of crinkly plastic, as I exited the doors with just about every chip I could find on the shelves at my local Trader Joe's. I used some essential criteria to rank, such as flavor, texture, consistency, and value (more info on that in the methodology at the end). Use this guide next time you're searching high and low for your next crunchy indulgence.