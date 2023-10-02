The Key Difference Between Elote And Esquites Comes Down To The Corn

Elote is one of the most popular and recognizable Mexican dishes out there — it's a decadent and delicious indulgence for anyone who loves corn or street food. If you're unfamiliar, elote consists of corn on the cob with toppings like mayonnaise, lime juice, queso fresco, chile powder, and a variety of other spices. In Mexico, elote is usually made with white corn instead of the yellow sweet corn typically found in the United States.

Similar to elote is another Mexican corn dish: esquites. Just like elote, esquites also utilizes a plethora of toppings — often the exact same toppings. So, what's the difference between the two dishes? Well, it all comes down to the corn: elote is corn on the cob, while esquites is served in a bowl or cup. Esquites can also sometimes include additional ingredients that turn the dish into more of a salad instead of remaining 100% corn-focused.

The two dishes taste nearly identical, so it all comes down to how you prefer to eat your corn. If you're looking for less mess, go with esquites. If you prefer to eat with your hands or want the satisfying pop of biting kernels right off the cob, opt for elote.