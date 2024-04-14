18 Trader Joe's Seasoning Blends, Ranked

If you're a weekly (or sometimes multiple days per week) Trader Joe's visitor, then you probably know how extensive the spice and seasonings section of the store is. Even as a professional chef, before starting to work on this story, I didn't realize that there were so many seasoning blends at Trader Joe's — but here we are.

If TJ's has anything, it's range. A wide range. And the brand's proprietary spices and seasoning blends are no exception. From Japan to Cuba, the seasoning blends at Trader Joe's span a wide swath of cuisines and cultures, and also happen to span an extensive flavor spectrum, from delicious to ... well, not.

We test drove 18 Trader Joe's seasoning blends and ranked them in order from worst to best, so you don't have to. We judged each one equally, tasting for truth to form, palatability, and versatility. Use this as a guide to see the must-haves, what's hit-or-miss, and what you can definitely leave to collect dust on the shelf.