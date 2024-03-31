11 Popular Kirkland Spices And Seasonings At Costco, Ranked

As card-carrying Costco members, we take pride in buying in bulk, pursuing markdown savings, and — of course — making lists. This time at the warehouse, we're taking a stroll down spice alley, nitpicking each Kirkland Signature spice and seasoning blend we can get our hands on. While we're always looking for a bargain, we wanted to find out which of the proprietary brand's spices and seasonings were the best of the best, and which ones we could leave out of our overflowing pantries. So, we bought it all in bulk so you don't have to.

As someone who has worked in kitchens for years, I have strong opinions about what makes a spice high- or low-quality. Depending on the restaurant where I worked, the pantry offerings were almost always stocked, but — believe it or not — the range of quality in the spices I've seen has been vast. There truly is a difference between good and bad spices, and it varies with brand and price.

Our rankings reflect not only the upfront cost, but also the long-term value and cost-effectiveness of each spice. We tended to enjoy spices that delivered bold, vibrant flavors, and maintained freshness from its packing to opening the package at home. Spices that can be integrated into a variety of recipes and cuisines generally earned higher rankings — versatility and pragmatism at its finest. We hope this list will be helpful when you're choosing Costco spices and seasonings, so that our tongues and mouths were not strained in vain.