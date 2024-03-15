The Best Type Of Onion For Perfectly Sweet Caramelizing

Onions are an absolute powerhouse in the kitchen. This versatile allium offers so much in terms of flavor, texture, and aroma. You can use onions to add depth to the base of a soup, sprinkle them into salads for some extra crunch, or toss them into any recipe to give it a mouthwatering, savory fragrance. Not all onions are the same, though, and different types of onions are best for different types of recipes. For example, red onions are fantastic for pickling, while white onions are the best for serving raw. So, when you want to make some foolproof caramelized onions, which kind should you pick? Our recommendation is the Spanish onion.

Spanish onions are a variety of yellow onion. They are relatively large and are covered with thin, golden skin. What sets them apart from other yellow onions, however, is their flavor. Spanish onions are both much sweeter and more mild than other yellow onions, thanks to their low sulfur content and high sugar content. Both of these traits are highly desirable for caramelizing, as lots of sugar means more browning and sweetness and low sulfur means less of a bite, which would compete with the flavor that caramelizing intends to achieve.