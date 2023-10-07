Honey And Chili Flakes Give Veggie Dip A Sweet And Spicy Upgrade

The veggie dip you serve at your next get-together doesn't need to be confined to basic concoctions made from yogurt or ranch dressing. With the quick and easy addition of a few spices and a sweetener of your choosing, creamy condiments and spreads can be transformed into a surprising side feature of a dish that will leave guests reaching for more.

Swirling your choice of honey or agave syrup and sprinkling chili pepper flakes can give your usual recipe a satisfying punch of sweet-and-spice, and the combination of the creamy, flavorful dip with crunchy cut vegetables and toasted pieces of pita bread or buttery baguettes will quickly become the centerpiece of the appetizer spread. Plus, the amount of chili flakes added to the dip can be adjusted depending on your preferred palate for heat as a swirl of honey on top provides a visual appeal before the first spoonful is scooped up and plated.