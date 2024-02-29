Give Your Mac And Cheese Smoky Undertones With A Dash Of Paprika

Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and few spices are as proportionately warm and cozy as paprika. If you haven't been adding a dash of the sweet-smoky spice to your go-to mac recipe, it might be time to start. Paprika melts well and dyes dishes with a luscious deep amber hue, making it a natural fit for your next batch. This tip works for slow cooker mac and cheese, baked mac, or simple stovetop prep.

To do it, simply add a pinch of paprika to your old reliable, tried-and-true mac and cheese sauce recipe. If you don't have a go-to recipe, simply whip up a béchamel with butter, flour, and heavy cream, then add in the paprika and the cheese of your choice. To avoid overwhelming the dish, start with 1 teaspoon of paprika and adjust from there, taste-testing after each addition.

For this dish, select a cheese with a relatively high liquid content that's strong enough to stand up to the bold flavor of the paprika. Extra sharp cheddar, sharp white cheddar, smoked gouda, gruyere, Swiss, or provolone would all fit the bill beautifully. For even melting, opt for shredded cheese or grate it off the block, and stick to a cheese that melts well (i.e. no aged or hard varieties like parmesan or pecorino). Use elbow pasta to keep the mac vibes strong, but corkscrew cavatappi pasta would also be super fun for this elevated dish.