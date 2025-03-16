How To Make Kraft Mac And Cheese​ Creamier And Tastier

As you may have guessed, this easy hack is no disruption to your mac and cheese routine. Simply follow the package instructions as usual, and as you're whipping up the sauce, add the cream cheese along with butter, milk, or both. Around one-third of a block should suffice, but the specific amount is entirely adjustable based on your personal preference.

Before cooking, however, don't forget to choose your ingredients wisely. Different types of cream cheese lead to different outcomes, so choose one that works best with your palate. Plain, full fat might be a common go-to, but you can also experiment with other flavors. Savory varieties like chive and onions or garlic and herbs, with their robust, aromatic punchiness, give mac and cheese an unexpected depth. Meanwhile, spicy jalapeño — one of the best Philadelphia cream cheese flavors brings a subtle spice that colors the whole dish with vibrancy and excitement.

Still want to experiment some more? Spices— whether it's cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder, or anything in the pantry that's calling your name — work like a charm in diversifying the flavor profile. Freshly grated cheese works as well if you're after that ooey-gooey richness. Just opt for varieties that melt well, like cheddar, Gouda, or goat cheese, and you're all set. In the end, sprinkle breadcrumbs over the top to get that crispy top that adorns the simple mac and cheese with the decadence of a casserole.