Philadelphia's Best Cream Cheese Flavor Is Deliciously Spicy

You may be surprised to learn that Philadelphia Cream Cheese was originally launched in New York, not Philadephia, by William Lawrence, a dairy farmer. One of Lawrence's clients, a highly regarded grocery store wanted a spread made of rich cheese. Aiming to please, Lawrence bought a neufchâtel factory — neufchâtel is essentially the French, less fatty, softer precursor to cream cheese — and the rest is history. Lawrence's amendments to French neufchâtel earned him the title of cream cheese inventor and made him the first person to commercialize cream cheese in the Americas.

Since its start in the 1870s, Philadelphia Cream Cheese has continued to evolve. And with over 15 different flavors, we were curious about which one was the best.

We ate our way through 10 different flavors and landed on one all-star: spicy jalapeño. For those who love spice, jalapeño cream cheese delivers without overpowering the palate and brings a nice hit of prickly pepper, which is immediately neutralized by the cream cheese. Overall it's the perfect blend of rich, tangy cream cheese, and crunchy spicy jalapeños.