10 Philadelphia Cream Cheese Spreads, Ranked

There's nothing better than a bagel with cream cheese in one of its many varieties on those mornings when you're trying to get out the door at the last minute but still want a breakfast that's going to satisfy your cravings. And although there are quite a few different cream cheese brands out there to choose from, there's one that you may come across at the grocery store more than others: Philadelphia. The original flavor may be the one you're most closely acquainted with, but the brand actually offers several different flavors and textures to choose from.

I tasted and ranked 10 different varieties of Philadelphia cream cheese. That way, you'll have a little bit of guidance when you're trying to find one to pair with your favorite type of bagel, especially when there are so many from which to choose. I tested out each of these flavors both on their own and on a plain mini bagel to assess the flavor and texture and how well they paired with their intended vessel.