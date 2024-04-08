8 Satisfying Smoked Salmon Recipes

Smoking and curing meats were originally techniques used to preserve food for lean times. However, these days, most of us think of smoked fish and meat as another delicious flavor option. We can get fresh or frozen salmon any time of year at our local store, but we still love the complex taste that comes from smoking salmon and the firm texture created by the curing and long, low cooking. While all smoked salmon starts off with some time being salted to draw out moisture, the cured salmon can then be hot-smoked, cold-smoked, or even eaten as is, semi-raw.

The semi-raw version of salmon, also known as lox, is a delicacy often found on bagels and sandwiches, but it's also welcome when tossed into a pasta or chowder recipe. Cold-smoked salmon is nearly the same as lox, with a hint of smokiness from spending time exposed to smoke but not much heat. Hot-smoked salmon is more like cooked salmon in appearance but firmer and darker due to higher heat and time in the smoke box.

All of these savory, salty salmon varieties are good choices for most of the recipes here. There's really no bad choice when it comes to choosing smoked salmon, and because it's ready to eat, these recipes are quick, convenient, and desireably delicious.