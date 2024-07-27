9 Types Of Cream Cheese, Explained

So, you have cream cheese on your shopping list and a handful of other items. You'd think this means you can swing by the grocery store and just grab the cream cheese off the shelf and quickly make your way to the cashiers. But, we encourage you to think again, because shopping for that cream cheese may take longer than you think. Maybe not as long as shopping for a prom dress, but close to it. That's because there are so many different kinds of cream cheese out there now, that you really have to pay attention to what you grab.

Gone are the days where you could just pick the first package you see. Now you have to determine whether you need soft cream cheese or something else. Soft cream cheese typically comes in a tub container instead of a cardboard box lined with foil. It is not as pure as the stuff in the cardboard box, because it's designed to be spreadable and is literally softer, and contains more air, even when it's in the fridge. This allows you to take it out and spread it over your bagel right away, without having to take a scalpel to the cream cheese as you might need to do with a pure, solid block. The tub container also assumes you'll only be taking a little bit at a time. When you're done, you can just put the lid back on instead of dealing with a messy tinfoil situation.