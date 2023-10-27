Cream Cheese Is The Secret To Richer, Silkier Creamed Spinach

If you're going to go with cream cheese as your dairy element in creamed spinach, it's important to make sure it's at room temperature before you start cooking. As anyone knows after wrestling with cold cream-cheese blocks, they're more brick-like than smooth, and can take longer to heat up and become silky. You can add your cream cheese into your sauce before mixing it into the spinach, like you would with heavy cream or milk, and let the whole pan simmer together until your dairy ingredient melts. To speed up the melting process while making sure your mixture doesn't burn, stir or whisk your sauce frequently. Or, you can wilt your spinach with the butter, onion, and seasonings first, then add in your cream cheese at the end and wait for it to melt.

If a purely cream cheese-based spinach dish is too dip-like for your taste, but you still want the added richness, you can opt for a combination of cream cheese and heavy cream. Simply add a splash of heavy cream to thin out the cream cheese at the end of cooking — or, use a quarter cup of cream cheese for every cup of heavy cream for a thinner version. As long as you add cream cheese at some point, you'll get a silkier side dish with just a little tang.