10 Gourmet Bagel Toppings You Should Consider, According To An Expert

How do you know when you've found a true bagel expert? How can you tell who is best to give you discerning guidance that will help unlock deliciously and perhaps new combinations that take everything crucial — flavor, texture, and eatability — into consideration? You know, when they speak about the topic, you like Dan Martensen, an ex-New Yorker and Vogue fashion photographer turned bagel proprietor and owner of It's Bagels in London.

"I love them all like children," says Martensen when pressed to name his favorite and least favorite bagel varieties. There is little on Martensen's menus that he wouldn't order himself, with the exception of a toasted bagel, which proved to be an operation in frustration, and why the It's Bagels toaster was officially moved into storage. "We don't need it here," Martensen reconfirms.

It's Bagels has taken London's bagel scene by storm, alongside other recently owned favorites like Papo's Bagels, just a few years prior. Since Martensen's bagel shop first opened last year, customers have willingly lined up in all kinds of soggy British weather to wait for the freshly baked bagels and expertly crafted sandwiches coming out of It's Bagel's ovens. While pouring over the menu, we asked Martensen for his advice on what makes the perfect bagel pairing.