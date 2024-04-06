15 Tips On How To Make Vegan & Vegetarian Alternatives To Jewish Foods, According To Micah Siva

Though many of us will know the comforting sigh of relief and anticipation when sliding into a booth of just about any Jewish American deli across the country, "Jewish food" is not a cuisine in and of itself. Rather, Jewish foods are an adaption of cuisines from around the world. Some dishes will be kept largely the same and adopted into holiday traditions. Others will include adaptations; some changed to adhere to kosher dietary laws that exclude certain items like shellfish and pork products and separate milk from meat; others adapted due to resources and the migration of people across country borders. Adaptions are a large part of food, no matter its origin.

Author and chef Micah Siva couldn't agree more. In her debut cookbook, "Nosh; Plant-forward recipes celebrating modern Jewish cuisine," Siva suggests we embrace the versatility of foods from the Jewish diaspora and the ease of adapting them to suit vegetarian and vegan-leaning eating habits. For those looking to adopt more plant-forward food options, here are tips from Siva, each showcasing recipes from her new book, on how to easily swap in vegetables, legumes, tofu, and tempeh to create tempting dishes from across the Jewish diaspora.