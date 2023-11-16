How To Slice A Head Of Cauliflower For Roasted Steaks

Cauliflower has become a popular stand-in for meat. You can swap out chicken for General Tso's cauliflower, or eat the cruciferous vegetable instead of steak. While cauliflower certainly doesn't look like meat in its natural state, you can easily cut a head of it to mirror the shape of a steak with some maneuvering.

The name cauliflower steak comes from the sliced slab of vegetable that reflects the shape of the beloved cut of beef. To make them, remove the leaves from a large head of cauliflower and cut off the stem, giving it an even base. Next, divide the cauliflower in half and slice each piece into slabs about one inch thick.

With the cauliflower in evenly sliced pieces, your "steaks" are ready to roast. While the oven is preheating to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, slather each steak in oil and sprinkle it with salt, pepper, and your favorite spices. Roast them until they're golden brown with a deliciously caramelized skin.