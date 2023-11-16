How To Slice A Head Of Cauliflower For Roasted Steaks
Cauliflower has become a popular stand-in for meat. You can swap out chicken for General Tso's cauliflower, or eat the cruciferous vegetable instead of steak. While cauliflower certainly doesn't look like meat in its natural state, you can easily cut a head of it to mirror the shape of a steak with some maneuvering.
The name cauliflower steak comes from the sliced slab of vegetable that reflects the shape of the beloved cut of beef. To make them, remove the leaves from a large head of cauliflower and cut off the stem, giving it an even base. Next, divide the cauliflower in half and slice each piece into slabs about one inch thick.
With the cauliflower in evenly sliced pieces, your "steaks" are ready to roast. While the oven is preheating to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, slather each steak in oil and sprinkle it with salt, pepper, and your favorite spices. Roast them until they're golden brown with a deliciously caramelized skin.
Try out these roasted cauliflower steak recipes
If you want a classic steak dinner — without the actual meat — you'll need to follow a few tips. Aside from not skimping on the salt and pepper, marinating the cauliflower steaks will give it a more impactful flavor. Mix olive oil, lemon juice, and spices together and cover the steaks in them. Allow them to sit in a plastic bag for around half an hour and then roast like normal. Serve with mashed potatoes and white wine-sautéed mushrooms.
One of the best parts about cauliflower's mild taste is its ability to let other flavors shine. It works especially well when drizzling the roasted vegetable in fresh chimichurri sauce; the bright, herbaceous sauce stands out when eaten with the delicately nutty vegetable. You can also season the cauliflower steaks with chili flakes, garlic powder, and a squeeze of fresh lime for a bold, zesty companion to the chimichurri sauce.
Class up cauliflowers with Superba Snack Bar's cauliflower steak recipe. Roasted with an aromatic mix of chopped garlic, bay leaves, white wine, olive oil, and lemon juice, the cauliflower is accompanied by olive pistou. The tangy, fruity sauce of green olives, golden raisins, parsley, and oranges brings out the natural sweetness of cauliflower.