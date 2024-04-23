How To Order A Sandwich From A Bodega Like A True New Yorker

To non-New Yorkers, the illustrious reputation of bodegas may seem like a whole lot of hoopla over nothing. For the rest of the nation, a bodega is just a convenience store in New York City — but here in New York, bodegas are as celebrated as our flimsy scaffolding is despised. A New York City bodega is a small store that sells snacks, basic toiletries, beer, soda, and — most importantly — deli sandwiches.

When Puerto Rican immigrants began opening shops in the city in the early 1900s, these establishments became emblematic of their community, adopting a name derived from the Spanish term for a grocery store. These shops added to the city's melting pot alongside esteemed NYC Jewish delis, Italian markets, and Middle Eastern street food vendors.

The allure of bodegas is brought to wider attention when public figures attempt to claim authenticity by visiting or referring to them. Recently the online pot was stirred by a viral video of Jennifer Lopez, apparently depicting her Bronx bodega lunch order. Her vaguely worded order inspired widespread backlash among Bronx locals — ordering a sandwich at a New York City bodega is a sacred ritual that requires methodical skills.

For visitors planning a trip, stopping for a quick lunch at one of these storied establishments is essential. Drawing from my extensive firsthand experience, I've curated this collection of tips and tricks to help you fully embrace what could arguably be deemed the most quintessential New York experience of all.