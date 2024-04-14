What Sets A Pakistani Club Sandwich Apart From The American Version

You might think the triple-decker club sandwich is uniquely American, but Pakistan also has its own version. When it comes to the American version, it'll most often have three slices of toasted bread stacked with bacon, sliced chicken or turkey, and a few other accouterments like tomato, lettuce, and spoonfuls of mayonnaise. In Pakistan, you'll still get three slices of bread, but how the chicken is prepared and the other fillings that go inside set it apart.

Perhaps one of the biggest differences between the American and Pakistani club sandwiches is that it probably won't have bacon in Pakistan. This makes sense considering how rare it is to find pork in the Islamic country. You might not miss the bacon, though, because the chicken is often taken to new heights with seasonings like garlic, red chili powder for smoky heat, and turmeric. You might also come across a variation known as a chicken tikka club sandwich in the country, where the chicken is prepared with ginger and garlic pastes, seasonings like red chili powder and paprika, and yogurt. It's then cooked before going onto the sandwich with some other unique toppings. The chicken might be prepared more traditionally or shredded and mixed with mayo like a spread depending on where you try it.