Chili Powder Is The Smoky Swap For Cayenne Pepper That Still Brings Some Heat

Knowing the right time and place for spices is an acquired skill. If you're still feeling uncertain about reaching into the spice rack, you're likely following recipes to a T out of fear that you'll mess up whatever you're making. There's nothing wrong with following the directions, but, when you're ready to stretch your wings, the next step is feeling comfortable freestyling on top of a recipe. Which is to say, if a recipe calls for cayenne, but you don't want to use cayenne or don't have it, you know which other spices to reach for instead.

Luckily, pepper powders are less difficult than other spices (looking at you, dill). As a recap, cayenne pepper is a bright red-orange powder made from ground and dried cayenne peppers. It looks like someone turned fire into a kitchen spice and, for many people, it sits at the upper end of tolerable spice levels. Pepper heat is measured using the Scoville scale. Cayenne pepper has a rating of 30,000 to 50,000 Scoville heat units. For reference, jalapeños average out at around 5,000 Scoville heat units.

Chili powder, meanwhile, is a blend of ground and dried peppers. Some chili powders include cayenne pepper, which may be mixed with ancho chiles, chipotle chiles, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, or paprika. Chili powder isn't as hot, despite containing cayenne pepper, sitting at a mild 500 to 1,500 Scoville heat units. You can find spicier chili powders that are often labeled as being extra hot, but this is the bird's-eye view.