What Makes A New York City Convenience Store A Bodega

One of the great things about New York City, besides the buzzing energy of the place, is just how walkable it is. It's considered the most walkable city in the United States and, believe it or not, that has an impact on what kinds of stores thrive there. Bodegas are a great example of this.

In any other town, a bodega would probably be called a convenience store or an international market. According to the New York Health Department, a bodega only has three requirements to be called such: No more than two cash registers, it must sell milk, and it sells mostly food but isn't a specialty food store like a candy shop or a butcher. You can usually find cigarettes, lottery tickets, and household necessities like toilet paper and toothpaste inside. Some of them are labeled as delis and serve sandwiches. Many of them are open until late into the night or even a full 24 hours, making them highly convenient.

If you're wondering what makes a bodega different from a convenience store, you may be disappointed to learn that there isn't really a major difference. There are plenty of convenience stores scattered across major American metropolitan areas which, if they were in New York City, would be called bodegas. Since they aren't, they're called convenience stores. It's a regional difference in dialect, more than anything.