Hearty Dill Pickle Soup Recipe
You may think of dill pickles as a great accompaniment to your sandwich, but have you ever thought about them being the star ingredient in soup? While it may sound unconventional, the combination of pickles, potatoes, and sour cream creates a surprisingly delicious and tangy soup. The soup is a popular Eastern European dish that just might become popular in a pickle-lover's household, too.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for hearty dill pickle soup and says, "My favorite thing about this soup is the fresh dill flavor. Dill is one of my favorite herbs and one that I usually have growing in my garden. It's perfect in this thick and chunky soup that can be a meal on its own or paired with many entree options." With plenty of veggies loaded in alongside the pickles, all you'll need when it comes time to serving the soup is a spoon and maybe some crusty bread for good measure.
Gather the ingredients for hearty dill pickle soup
To make this recipe, you'll need several items from the produce department so start there and grab red onion, carrots, Yukon potatoes, and fresh dill. Then pick up our key ingredient — Kosher pickles. "I like to get the large spears and dice them up instead of using chips," Hahn shares. That said, chips will work as well and you can easily dice them up to yield ¾ cup.
Then you'll need sour cream and broth of choice. Check your condiment cabinet for olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Add oil to a pot
Add the oil to a large pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Cook the onions and carrots
Add the onion and carrots and saute for 8 minutes.
Step 3: Add more ingredients
Add the potatoes, pickles, broth, pickle juice, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
Step 4: Blend half of the soup
Blend half of the soup with either an immersion blender or stand-up blender.
Step 5: Add the final ingredients
If you used a stand-up blender, return the soup to the pot, and add the sour cream and the dill.
Step 6: Serve the soup
Serve the soup, optionally garnished with more fresh dill.
How can I customize dill pickle soup?
There are many ways to customize the dill pickle soup and one way is to experiment with different vegetables to enhance the nutritional content and add texture. Options include celery, leeks, bell peppers, or even leafy greens like kale or spinach.
Adding other fresh herbs along with the dill is a nice way to customize the soup also. Flat-leaf parsley can contribute a mild, fresh flavor that pairs well with the tanginess of the pickles. Cilantro adds a bright and citrusy element. Chopped chives or green onions bring a mild onion flavor and a pleasing crunch. Fresh basil can add a slightly sweet and aromatic note which makes for a nice complement to the other flavors.
If you enjoy spicy foods, consider adding a touch of heat with ingredients like red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, or diced jalapeños that you can cook along with the onions and carrots in step 2.
What pairs well with dill pickle soup?
Serve slices of crusty bread or a baguette on the side for dipping into the soup. Garlic bread adds a savory and aromatic element. Spread butter and minced garlic on bread, then toast until golden brown. Soft pretzel rolls bring a chewy texture and can be a delightful pairing with the tanginess of the soup. Choose dense, flavorful rye bread or pumpernickel to complement the earthy and robust flavors of the dill pickle soup.
A fresh salad will go nicely with the warm soup. You might enjoy a complementary mizeria salad, a traditional Polish cucumber salad that consists of thinly sliced cucumbers, sour cream, dill, and sometimes onion. The combination of creamy and tangy flavors makes it a refreshing side dish. For something simpler, a green salad featuring mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and a lemony vinaigrette can provide a fresh and citrusy counterpart to the savory soup.
