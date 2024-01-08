Hearty Dill Pickle Soup Recipe

You may think of dill pickles as a great accompaniment to your sandwich, but have you ever thought about them being the star ingredient in soup? While it may sound unconventional, the combination of pickles, potatoes, and sour cream creates a surprisingly delicious and tangy soup. The soup is a popular Eastern European dish that just might become popular in a pickle-lover's household, too.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for hearty dill pickle soup and says, "My favorite thing about this soup is the fresh dill flavor. Dill is one of my favorite herbs and one that I usually have growing in my garden. It's perfect in this thick and chunky soup that can be a meal on its own or paired with many entree options." With plenty of veggies loaded in alongside the pickles, all you'll need when it comes time to serving the soup is a spoon and maybe some crusty bread for good measure.