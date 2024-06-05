Hot Sauce And Ice Cream Are The Unexpected Pairing To Try This Summer

Summer is the best time for cool treats. It's the season for lemonade, slushies, and ice cream. Fresh summer fruits, vegetables, and herbs abound, and palates are piqued. Ice cream toppings can get inventive, with such options including peaches, fresh strawberry jam, and hot sauce. Wait, what? Ice cream and hot sauce? Okay, it's not a go-to, but it is intriguing. Depending on the combinations involved, hot sauce and ice cream together can yield a delicious flavor profile. The sweetness of the ice cream balances the saltiness of the hot sauce, and the combination of cool and hot offers an unexpected mouthfeel.

We may be inclined to pair hot sauce with ice cream for a couple of reasons, and they are actually based in science. Reason one is our love affair with the savory-sweet combination. Our taste buds have receptors for both sweet and salty, and it has been found that a particular receptor for sweet is enhanced when sodium is present in food. So the same reason you like salt sprinkled on your watermelon might be the same reason hot sauce on ice cream is a win. The other reason hot sauce pairs well with ice cream is because milk has a protein that mellows the capsaicin in hot peppers.

Why it works aside, foodies have been incorporating hot peppers into sweet dishes for some time. Chocolate bars with hot peppers, hot jalapeño pepper jelly, and spicy Mexican hot chocolate all come to mind.