15 Unique Toppings To Spruce Up Ice Cream Sundaes

Ice cream sundaes just might be the most whimsical of desserts. There's nothing like coming in from the summer heat and treating yourself to a hearty scoop of chocolate or vanilla ice cream loaded up with hot fudge, candied pecans, and a cherry on top. These are ingredients most of us think of when visions of ice cream sundaes dance in our heads, but the beauty of this refreshing dessert is that there are no rules when it comes to toppings. As the digital world grows more deeply connected and more and more people share their favorite takes on classic foods, we've seen plenty of shock value TikToks and Instagram reels showcasing unique toppings for sprucing up ice cream sundaes. There are specialty ice cream shops and brands dedicated to experimenting with unique ice cream flavors. Who are we to say they're wrong?

A lot of the time, you'll see caramel, chocolate, or peanut butter sauce decorating a sundae, chopped nuts sprinkled on top, or perhaps a small serving of fresh fruit or berries on the side. These are all delicious, but let's dream big for a moment. With so many flavors of ice cream available at ice cream parlors and supermarkets these days, there are tons of wild toppings that can be used to elevate an ice cream sundae. If you want to shock your friends and family with the best, most innovative sundaes of their lives, here are a couple of ideas to kick off your brainstorming sesh.