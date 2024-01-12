16 Absolute Best Ways To Upgrade Boxed Macaroni And Cheese

Where would the world be without those little blue boxes filled with the not-quite-but-almost elbow macaroni? We're talking about boxed mac and cheese, one pantry staple most Americans can admit to having in their kitchen cabinets. We can thank the Kraft company for coming up with this shelf-stable pasta meal during the Great Depression ─ which only requires butter and milk (and sometimes, just water) to make a spectacular cheesy dish beloved by eaters of all ages.

Now it seems like there's every shape of pasta and cheese variety to choose from. Regardless of whether you're on Team Annie's, Team Velveeta, or otherwise, we can't help but recognize a similarity across all of these mac and cheeses. While they're convenient, some can taste like industrially fabricated mush. Luckily, there are many ways we've found success in upgrading our guilty pleasure dinner. Many of these ingredients are already in your pantry, which means you won't have to choose between a cheap or flavorful serving of boxed mac and cheese.