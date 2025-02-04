Every Aldi Winking Owl Wine, Ranked Worst To Best

Finding a bottle of wine that is affordable and tastes great can be a daunting task for wine lovers. Far too often, quality comes with a price, with prized bottles of Bordeaux, Burgundy, or Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon costing more than a monthly mortgage. Aldi aims to change that by offering an extensive line of quality private label wine. Aldi's Winking Owl Wines (WOW) are the least expensive of the private-label offerings, crafted for everyday wine enjoyment.

The discount chain, one of the best grocery stores in the country, partnered with E & J Gallo to craft the California appellation wines. Gallo is the same producer for Aldi's California Heritage collection and other value brands like Barefoot and Apothic wines and premium selections from wineries like Louis M. Martini, Orin Swift, and Pahlmeyer. The Winking Owl Wines retail exclusively at Aldi, selling for less than $4.00 a bottle, making them a bargain for any budget, even if the wines don't have the complexity of a premium offering. Though inexpensive, the wines should be varietally correct, well-made, without flaws, and easy to drink.

To create the ranking, I ventured to my local Aldi store and purchased a bottle of each of the 10 options currently available in the WOW portfolio. I taste-tested each offering, assessing its overall character. As a Certified Sommelier and wine professional I have spent the past few decades tasting and reviewing wines. Here are the Aldi Winking Owl wines, ranked.

