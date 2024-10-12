10 Private-Label Aldi Wines, Ranked By A Sommelier

Discount grocery stores, like Aldi, are an appealing option for those looking for affordable items to feed their families. Since its founding, the German-based international grocery store's business model has always been to provide household goods at low prices, selling many items under an Aldi private label brand, cutting out the middleman. According to Aldi's website, over 90% of the items the grocery store sells are one of its private label brands, including in its wine department, which continues to improve and expand.

As Aldi's footprint continues to grow in America, with over 2,400 stores open to date and growing, we wanted to try some of these new offerings to ascertain the quality. We reached out to Aldi to obtain a group of wines, which we have ranked after researching details on their provenance, production, sustainability, interviews, and most importantly, taste tests. I drew upon my experience as a certified sommelier and wine professional with 20 years of experience in the beverage industry to rank 10 of Aldi's top private label wines.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.