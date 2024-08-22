Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Loved throughout the world for its light, refreshing character, pinot grigio is a fruit-forward wine that is bright, juicy, and thirst-quenching. While pinot grigio grapes are rendered into some of the most popular white wines in America, and the variety's roots are in France (where it is known as pinot gris), the Italians have made the wine their own — and the company widely recognized as helping put the modern-day style of pinot grigio on the map is Italy's Santa Margherita Winery.

Pinot grigio is similar to other light- to medium-bodied selections, like sauvignon blanc. However, these two varieties should not be confused, as pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc are more different than you'd think, namely in how the grapes display their terroir. Santa Margherita's goal with its pinot grigio is to produce a wine that intrinsically showcases its Italian terroir while focusing on sustainable winemaking, allowing regional characteristics to come through in the aromas and flavors of the wine. The crisp and clean result is a pinot grigio favored by celebrities, influencers, and everyday wine drinkers who enjoy balanced, easy-to-drink whites.

But what is it about Santa Margherita that has kept this almost 90-year-old winery and its signature white at the forefront for so many years? With curiosity, we obtained a sample of the product from the producer and began researching its history to provide this complete Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio bottle guide.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Santa Margherita.